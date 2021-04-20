Loki has cheated death and is set to return with a series for Disney Plus on June 1, 2021. For their part, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited by the story centered entirely on the ‘God of Lies. ‘, interpreted by Tom Hiddleston.

In an interview for IMD, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the contributions of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to the MCU. In addition, he was enthusiastic about the impact that the series starring Loki will make.

“(WandaVision) is probably the most obvious level – in black and white, with an old-fashioned aspect ratio – but I think every show we’re working on is about creative change, both for Marvel Studios and for the MCU and TV.” Feige said.

“I’m very excited about what we’ve already shown in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – it’s an epic large-scale buddy action series that we’re excited about. We haven’t talked much about Loki, but it’s intriguingly different, and I think we’ve called it a criminal thriller, which isn’t something you would necessarily think about when it comes to Loki, “he continued.

Loki – official synopsis

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency, who recruits him to be one of his agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently, and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.

The series will reveal the events after Avengers: endgame, in which Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then flees in the presence of the Avengers. His whereabouts in the film are unknown, something we will find out in the series.