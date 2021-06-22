Loki, the third series from Marvel Studios to Disney Plus, brought back the ‘God of Deception’ to become a TVA agent. Much has happened to get to this moment, so we share six MCU movies that you must see to know everything about the character.

Thor

Thor is an arrogant and greedy warrior whose recklessness unleashes an ancient war. For this reason, his father Odin punishes him by banishing him to Earth to live among men and thus discover the true sense of humility. When Loki sends the most powerful forces in Asgard to Earth, the protagonist realizes what it really takes to be a true hero.

The Avengers

When an unexpected enemy emerges as a major threat to world security, Nick Fury, director of the SHIELD Agency, decides to recruit a team to save the world from a disaster led by Loki.

Thor: the dark world

Thor struggles to restore order to the cosmos, but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns with the purpose of plunging the universe back into darkness. He is a villain that even Odin and Asgard do not dare to confront. For that reason, Thor will have to undertake a very dangerous journey in the company of his brother.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and faces a race against time. His goal is to return to Asgard and stop Ragnarok because it would mean the destruction of his home planet and the end of the Asgardian civilization at the hands of an all-powerful new threat: the relentless Hela.

Avengers: infinity war

The almighty Thanos promises to destroy everything in his path, wearing the Infinity Gauntlet. The only ones capable of stopping him are the Avengers and the rest of the superheroes in the galaxy who must be willing to sacrifice everything for the greater good.

Avengers: endgame

The universe is in ruins due to the actions of Thanos. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must meet once again to try to undo their actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences are.