Marvel Studios recently shared a new mid season trailer of Loki, third series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe exclusive to Disney +, which allows us to take a small look at what we will see in the last three episodes.

The series focuses on the alternate Loki that we see escaping into Avengers: Endgame. This alternate Loki will be up against the TVA, i.e. Time Variance Authority, an organization that monitors the various timelines.

The trailer in question, in addition to making a summary of some events of the previous episodes, shows some interaction between Loki and Sylvie, a character introduced in the second episode who plays a key role in the series. Without anticipating anything else, you can find the mid-season trailer of Loki at the head of the article.

Tom Hiddleston he once again covers the robes of the God of Deception and he finds at his side Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron is in charge of directing the various episodes while Michael Waldron is in charge of the screenplay.

If you are interested in knowing ours about the latest episode published on Disney +, we invite you to read our review about it, which you can find via the following link.

After Loki, other series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are planned, including What If… ?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye (with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner), She-Hulk (with Tatiana Maslany in the lead role along with co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth) e Moon Knight.

Three new series were also revealed for Disney +, namely Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominique Thorne and Armor Wars, with Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine. To complete this huge list we finally have a Christmas special starring the Guardians of the Galaxy and a series of original short films entitled I Am Groot.