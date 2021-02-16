Loki is one of the most anticipated series from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus. Not only will we know what happened to the god of lies after the events of Avengers: endgame, but we will also have new characters and stories that will expand the MCU.

As we saw in the last trailer, Loki fled to another timeline thanks to the tesseract. However, their plans will be thwarted by the Time Variance Authority organization and Mobius M. Mobius, a high-ranking agent of the organization who will be played by Owen wilson.

In a recent interview on The Jess Cagle show, the actor said that he was not very knowledgeable about the world of superheroes. For this reason, he received a quick course directed by Tom Hiddleston to soak up the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Loki.

“For a couple of days he taught me everything that had to do with the story and he showed me excerpts from the other films and how all that was incorporated into the story. So Tom told me everything and told me about his character ”, he explained to the specialized media.

“Even the way he sometimes described his character was helpful to me, as my character Mobius in the series has a kind of interrogation of Loki in one part. So, in a way, it worked to do it that way, “he explained, ending the talk about it.

Who is Mobius M. Mobius?

The character first appeared in the Fantastic Four comics. As an executive in the top management of the Time Variance Authority, he was charged with prosecuting the superhero team for illegal use of time, stealing continuity and other miscellaneous charges.