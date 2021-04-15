Loki, the third series from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus, will bring back the God of Lies, who had been killed by Thanos in Avengers: infinity war. The character managed to escape his destiny thanks to the time travel seen in Avengers: endgame.

The creative decision made fans of the MCU happy, since Loki was one of the most charismatic characters in the franchise despite being a villain. In fact, his death continues to be remembered as one of the harshest and Tom Hiddleston spoke to Empire about it.

“It was the first scene the Russos, Joe and Anthony came up with. They told me about it in person when I went to meet Kevin Feige and he was guiding me through the loose sketch of the Thor: Ragnarok story. This was in May 2016. So I knew, before starting Ragnarok, the end. “

After these revealing statements, he told about the day he filmed the scene where Thanos broke his neck in front of his impotent brother Thor. “I went out to Atlanta and there was a very generous atmosphere from the people on set. Some of them I knew from the first days, “he said.

“In fact, I remember meeting [a Josh Brolin] when I landed, before I started filming. He just wrapped me in a big hug and said, ‘I’m sorry, man.’ It was a great day and a great moment ”, concluded the actor.

Loki – official synopsis

Loki will be a time and space traveler throughout human history, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.