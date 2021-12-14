In a recent interview, the magazine Variety interviewed several actors on the importance of a character’s redemption, also speaking with Tom Hiddleston, who revealed the planned changes in Season 2 of Loki, which is currently in production. The actor also revealed that the fans were listened to a lot, who partly modeled the character.

After the end of the first season, of which you can read our review here, the actor returns to talk about the character of Loki and the changes he has had within the Marvel films, which led him to the series that aired on Disney +. The actor also highlighted how the change of the character was partly influenced by the fans, who have always commented on his appearances on social networks.

Regarding the changes regarding the second season of Loki, Tom Hiddleston said:

I understand that audiences see good in Loki – they want him to overcome his internal and external obstacles. They want me to mend the relationship with his brother and become the hero he can be… He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I have repeated over and over again in a cycle of trust and betrayal ”. It’s exciting to keep all the characteristics that make Loki, Loki, and at the same time play slightly different music within him.

During his interview it was not revealed when the series will be released on Disney +, nor at what point the current filming is, leaving most fans waiting for news and official information. During the interview the actor was also very protective of his character, who has starred in so many Marvel movies and series.

Tom Hiddleston, Michael C. Hall and More Weigh In on the Importance of Character Redemption https://t.co/l9pHuJh4kn – Variety (@Variety) December 13, 2021

At the moment we just have to wait for a release date for Season 2 of Loki always interpreted that Tom Hiddleston, which some say could appear on Disney + over the next year, or arrive directly in 2023.