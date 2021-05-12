A few weeks after the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus, thousands of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) hope that the mechanics of time travel can serve for the arrival of three antagonists to phase 4.

The first would be Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who would appear before his debut in Thor: love and thunder and who is played by Christian Bale.

The second villain that could appear in the series is Kang the Conqueror , a character played by Jonathan Majors in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantumania.

Finally, the appearance of the TVA, led by Mobius M. Mobius, (Owen Wilson) could come to face some superheroes in the future and turn one of them into villains, since there are precedents seen in Marvel comics.

Loki – trailer

What will Loki be about?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency of Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki – release date

The new Marvel Studios series will premiere on June 11, 2021 via Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.