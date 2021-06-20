Loki, the third series from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus, is giving something to talk about among fans of the MCU with only two chapters aired. Just like mysteries, surprises are recurring in the show that brought Tom Hiddleston back as the ‘God of Lies’.

Following the events of Avengers: endgame, Loki has become a time traveler under the command of the Temporal Variation Agency (TVA). His mission is to capture a version of him, called Lady Loki, who could end reality.

Fans are looking forward to the future of the show, but several missed an emotional tribute to the video game The last of us in the first chapter. The ‘God of Lies’ watched his life go by on a projection when he was interrupted by a TVA bureaucrat.

For a brief moment you can see Ashley Johnson, the artist who gave life to Ellie in The last of us. “Filmmaker Adam Palmer asked me if I’m an obsessive video game fanatic, and yes, I couldn’t resist integrating [esa referencia] in our montage, “explained showrunner Kate Herron on Twitter.

Photo: Disney Plus

At what time and where to see the Loki chapters?

The chapters of the series, starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki, can be seen on the Disney Plus online platform.

These are the times in Peru, Mexico and the rest of Latin American countries:

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am