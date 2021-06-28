Epic Games was inspired by the outfit from the movie, The Avengers, to design Loki in Fortnite.

The crossovers in Fortnite continue, then Loki, son of Odin and prince of Asgard, is only a couple of days away from reaching the battle royale. Thor’s brother will wear his outfit seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), or more specifically, as we saw it in The Avengers.

Loki will be available to Fortnite Club members, starting July 1.The short trailer he released Epic games to show Loki, he focuses on a small joke, which symbolizes the personality of the Marvel villain. Bendie, the inflatable character from Fortnite, looks for a free seat on the flying bus. Loki, having a free spot next to him, makes a sign to Bendie and invites to sit. After avoiding all the weapons, and other sharp objects on the way, she finally manages to sit in the free place, but the sharp point of scepter de Loki ends up deflating Bendie.

As you can see in the trailer, Loki wears his formal attire from The Avengers, complete with a pointed helmet. All accessories (and Loki himself too) will be available in the july 2021 club package. You can get it in Fortnite from 1st of July, and includes the following:

Loki Laufeyson Outfit

Retro Loki Capa Backpack

Loki’s Scepter Pick

Chitauri Carriage Glider

Loki Welcome Loading Screen

What did you think of the new Fortnite guest? If this is not enough Loki in your life, remember that you can enjoy his new series in Disney +, and thanks to a collaboration with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to enjoy the streaming platform by 30 days free.

