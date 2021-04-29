Among the most anticipated series of Disney Plus is Loki, a fiction that will expand the adventures of the ‘God of lies’ by the renowned actor Tom Hiddleston.

Although the villain’s program has not yet been released, sources close to We got this covered (via Cinemascomics) indicated that Marvel studios plans to produce at least three seasons of the story.

Loki already has a second installment confirmed with Hiddleston, but the actor’s response would be missing to know if it would be part of the other projects.

For his part, the artist commented to Empire about the background of his character prior to the premiere of the show. “I thought it was very exciting because I always saw Loki as a very complex construct. Who really is this character who can wear so many masks, vary in shape and seem to change his external feelings in a second? ”, He concluded.

Loki is coming to Disney Plus on June 11, 2021 . The program will have a total of six episodes Directed by Kate Herron and with the main script by Michael Waldron.

What will we see in Loki, the series?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency, who recruits him to be one of his agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently, and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.

The series will reveal the events after Avengers: endgame, in which Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then flees in the presence of the Avengers.