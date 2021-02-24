New release. While fans await the final chapter of WandaVision and news about The Mandalorian season 3, Disney Plus revealed release dates for their upcoming projects; Loki It is one of them.

The god of deception will emerge from the shadow of his brother Thor in a new series that will be part of the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To the liking of fans, Tom Hiddleston will bring the popular character back to life.

Loki’s release date on Disney Plus

Through its social networks, Marvel announced that Loki is coming to Disney Plus on June 11, 2021 .

Loki Trailer

What will Loki, Disney Plus series be about?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency, who recruits him to be one of his agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently, and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.

The series will reveal the events after Avengers: endgame, in which Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then flees in the presence of the Avengers.

Loki minutes before stealing the Tesseract in Endgame. Photo: Marvel

Loki series cast

The cast headed by Hiddleston will also have the presence of Owen Wilson, who will play an agent of the TVA (Temporal Variation Authority in Spanish), Sophia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, whose roles have not been revealed at the time. public.