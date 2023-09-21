This year has been one of losses for Marvel, given that they have not been able to get good reviews, either with the movies or with the series, the only one that has been saved from the bad comments was the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And now, before the end of the year, neither more nor less than the second season of Lokiwhich has been expected due to the themes of the multiverse.

The program was scheduled to premiere next year. October 6 on the platform Disney+but now there is a slight modification for issues that have not yet been specified even in disney nor in Marvel. The new premiere day for this series is neither more nor less than October 5th o’clock 8:00 PM from Mexicoso users will be able to keep an eye on it in advance.

The second season begins when Loki is in a battle for the soul of Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, the protagonist navigates a multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will, something that would have connections with the next movies.

It is worth mentioning that after the premiere of the first episode, a new one will be released every Thursday to reach 6, so it would be a little more than a month before we finally have the conclusion of the wave of episodes. Ending just in time for it to be released in theaters The Marvelsa film that ends the year for the company in terms of the growth of the UCM.

Remember that the series will be exclusive to Disney+.

Via: deadline

Editor’s note: The first season of Loki is one of the ones I liked the most of the Marvel series. However, even though I’m going to watch it, I’m much more looking forward to the Daredevil show.