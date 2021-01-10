Loki is one of the most anticipated series of the MCU, which will be available on Disney Plus from May 2021. As expected, Tom Hiddleston will be responsible for expanding the franchise in full-length formats with the new stories of the God of lies. .

The show is yet to premiere on Disney Plus, but the result has pleased Marvel Studios executives. His confidence is so great that the second season has already been approved and would be in the early stages, according to the latest Deadline report.

As we saw in the previews, the fiction will begin after the last events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame, where Loki manages to steal the tesseract and flees to another timeline, thus avoiding his death at the hands of Thanos.

We also observe how the character heads to a desert and is later captured by the Time Variance Authority. This organization will be responsible for the villain reliving the mistakes of his past; however, the protagonist looks for a way to get his way.

Previously, Tom Hiddleston He pointed out that the experience helped him get to know Loki more. “(I try to) interpret it sincerely, but present it with new challenges, which will change in different ways. That’s the most exciting aspect for me, ”he explained to MTV News.

In addition, he stressed that his character has very specific gifts such as intelligence, betrayal, mischief and magic. All of these qualities will only improve after the matchups and formidable opponents you will deal with. “I wish I could tell you what’s going on, but I can’t,” he concluded.

A debut awaited by comic book fans. Photo: Composition / Marvel

Loki: Kang, the ‘Conqueror’, could appear in the Disney Plus series

At the moment, the plot features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) traveling in time and space throughout the history of mankind. Consequently, you will have to deal with the Temporal Variation Agency, as well as Kang, the ‘Conqueror’.

Not only is the new character a time traveler, but he was also a member of the agency at the time. Therefore, his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have no better setting than Loki.