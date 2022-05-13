Tom Hiddleston, Loki’s interpreter, confirmed that season 2 production will begin this summer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series on Disney +.

The actor, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight said filming will begin very soon and that he is excited to see the whole gang again, obviously referring to co-stars of the series such as Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, respectively Mobius M. Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer.

Tom Hiddleston revealed:

We will start shooting very soon, certainly not exactly as soon as I leave this room, but soon enough, certainly in the summer ”.

In the same interview Loki’s creator, Michael Waldronalso writer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he added that the series will make great strides in introspection and in dealing with both some new or improved aspects of the character of the protagonist, and in dealing with the story and the events that remained pending in the previous chapter.

The character is constantly evolving, this is something that has always been important to both me and Tom. If we’re going to continue the story and move into a second season, we need to tread new emotional ground. And the best news is that the character will continue to reveal new levels of texture and complexity.

Waldron was keen to explain.

In addition to collecting the pieces left on the ground from the first season and developing the characters further, the second season of Loki will take stock of the Multiverse of Madness and how those events could affect the Authority for the time variation.

Everything that happened in that film will probably have caused effects and variations who knows where. I guess Mobius is out there watching this video, lighting a cigarette and saying “Oh my god, we’ll have to wait a while before we find out what that means.”

Waldron added, before reflecting on the real repercussions and talking about his personal joy in working with Tom Hiddleston and continuing to bring the character of Loki to life in season 2.

In the meantime, we invite you to read our article by clicking on this link, in which Tom talks about how his character will change.