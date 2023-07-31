Marvel has released a new trailer for Loki Season 2the TV series of Disney Plus which sees the titular Norse god grappling with time travel and the multiverse.
The trailer for Loki Season 2 shows us Loki exploring together with Mobius, his partner in the first season, a new area of the TVA. Indeed, the god was affected by his actions at the end of the first season and is now “time-jumping”, in an unpleasant way.
Loki’s voice actor tells us how our anti-hero got thrown in time and realized how he’s coming Kang. Loki and Kang must then start investigating again to understand what is happening and what future is in store for them and the universe within.
Loki season 2 when it arrives
The second season of Loki will be available exclusively on Disney Plus from October 6th. Like any other series, the stories it contains are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and connect to the new Phase 5 antagonist, Kang.
Kang it’s not a single character but a multitude of variants that are rallied to conquer all universes of the multiverse. In the first season, Loki had already known one of the variants of Kang and a second one appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
In the Season 2, based on what we saw in the trailer, we will also see the female variant of Loki, Sylvie. In the trailer, the woman says that wherever they go they end up playing god, but Loki replies that they are gods: will the two characters team up or collide?
