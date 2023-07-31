Marvel has released a new trailer for Loki Season 2the TV series of Disney Plus which sees the titular Norse god grappling with time travel and the multiverse.

The trailer for Loki Season 2 shows us Loki exploring together with Mobius, his partner in the first season, a new area of ​​the TVA. Indeed, the god was affected by his actions at the end of the first season and is now “time-jumping”, in an unpleasant way.

Loki’s voice actor tells us how our anti-hero got thrown in time and realized how he’s coming Kang. Loki and Kang must then start investigating again to understand what is happening and what future is in store for them and the universe within.