Tom Hiddleston will once again immerse himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) for the second season of ‘Loki’, where Thor’s brother will try to fix the deficiencies that the timeline suffered at the end of its first installment. Furthermore, on this occasion, he would face another of the variants of Kang, the powerful villain of the new phase of the superhero franchise. In this new adventure, Loki will not be alone, since he will be accompanied by Sylvie, Mobius, and new characters who will have important moments throughout the season.

In the following note, we will tell you all the details that you should take into account so as not to miss anything about ‘Loki’which is the hope of Marvel to get out of the crisis it is currently facing.

When does ‘Loki’ season 2 come out?

The second part of the series starring Tom Hiddleston will premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023. ‘Loki’ went through several changes in its release date, this due to the continuous failures it has been going through Marvel, which caused the company to go through a period of crisis after 15 years of success. Finally, it was decided that Thursdays will be the day when superhero fans can find the new chapters.

This new installment, as happened with the previous one, will be made up of 6 episodes, which will be broadcast weekly. Next, we will show you the respective premiere dates of the chapters of this season 2:

Episode 1: October 5th

Episode 2: October 12

Episode 3: October 19

Episode 4: October 26

Episode 5: November 2

Episode 6: November 9.

What time does ‘Loki 2’ premiere?

The new season of ‘Loki’ It will be launched at 8:00 pm in Peru. However, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we will leave you the respective schedules so that you do not miss its premiere:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch ‘Loki’, season 2 ONLINE?

The second installment of the series, which was released for the first time in 2021, can be seen exclusively on the platform. Disney+as happens with all the tapes belonging to Marvel. On the aforementioned page, in addition to the new season of ‘Loki’you can also see all the complete chapters of its first part.

However, in case you want to watch the fiction ONLINE and for FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others, which will broadcast the chapters some time after their official premiere. However, as these are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

Loki will meet Sylvie again to try to fix the timeline. Photo: Disney+

What is ‘Loki 2’ about?

“Loki season 2 picks up after the shocking finale of the first season, as Loki finds himself embroiled in a battle over the fate of the Time Variation Agency. Along with Mobius, Huntress B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki will navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth about free will and a glorious purpose,” says the official synopsis of the second season of ‘Loki’.

What is the cast of the second season of ‘Loki’?

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E

Owen Wilson as Mobius

Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90

Jonathan Mayors as Victor Timely

Ke Huy Quan as OB.

