Alongside leading man Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson is expected to reprise his role as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw is expected to return as Ravonna Renslayer. The creator of LokiMichael Waldron, has hinted that the second season will continue to reveal the layers of the God of Deception while continuing the events of the first season.

It is reported that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the majority of the episodes of the season. Both previously worked in moonknightanother series of mcu in Disney+.

The first look at the second season of Loki It was given last September at the event D23 2022. In the clip shown to the fans present, Loki returns to the AVT offices after the end of the first season.

The first season of Loki it was very important to him mcu in general. The show featured the villain of the Multiverse Saga in the form of Kang the Conqueror and became the series of Marvel most viewed in Disney+.

The company also revealed that the first season of Threw out It will arrive in November and it will be the first series of the mcu to launch his entire season at once.

The second season of Loki will be released in Disney+ he October 6as announced Disney.