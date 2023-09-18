













The second season of the god of mischief arrives on the Disney+ service on October 5. To prepare you a little about what you can expect from it, here we share some of its newest details. Maybe you’ll be encouraged to see it.

What additions are there to the cast of Loki season 2?

Of course, being a new season, some new characters must join. This time Loki will receive the help of a new TVA employee played by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. Not to mention that the rival to beat will obviously be Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, in his Victor Timely variant.

Source: Marvel Studios

Returning from the first season is Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Sylvie played by Sophia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha Raw as the leader of the TVA. In addition to several of the curious employees of this organization who will be helping the god in different ways.

How many episodes will it have?

The second season of Loki will have six episodes like its previous season. These will last approximately one hour and will follow a weekly premiere format. So don’t expect to watch the entire series in one sitting on October 5.

As for its history, there are very few details. We only know that it will revolve around the search for Sylvie, the variant that killed the benevolent version of Kang. In addition, our protagonist will be suffering the effects of the break in the timeline.

Source: Marvel Studios

Supposedly this season of Loki will be very important for the future of the MCU. After all, the next Avengers films are approaching, which will take the multiverse as their focus. These will be The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. So perhaps here we will see events that lead to that pair of tapes.

So now you know. On October 5th you will be able to begin enjoying this new stage in the odyssey of Thor’s brother. We hope it is as interesting as the first and that it provides that cohesion to the MCU that it needs so much right now. Will you see it?

