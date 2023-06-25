Disney recently released a new one synopsis from the second season of Loki, revealing a few more details about the plot of the show. Picking up after Loki’s season 1 finale, the series will follow the God of Mischief and half-brother of Thor (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) as they traverse multiple realities in hopes of righting the timeline.

“Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale, as Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” reads the new synopsis. “Alongside Mobius, the hunter B-15, and a team of new and familiar characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, the Huntsman, Miss Minutes, and the truth about what it means to own free will and a glorious purpose.”

While Kang the Conqueror, The One Who Remains, or any other variant of the villain not listed in the synopsis, Jonathan Majors still appears as part of the cast of the series, despite the actor’s ongoing legal battles. In addition to Hiddleston, Wilson and Majors, Sofia di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice and Ke Huy Quan also appear.

Loki will return to Disney+ on October 6th.