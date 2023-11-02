It’s getting closer to the end! The season 2 of ‘Loki’, a series starring Tom Hiddleston, is close to coming to an end, and we will discover what happened after the explosion of the temporary loom. The fiction belonging to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will premiere its fifth episode and all the stories will begin to close, like that of the protagonist, who will seek to restore, at any cost, the sacred line of time, which overflowed after the death of He Who Remains.

If you want to know what else will happen in the penultimate chapter of the second installment of ‘Loki’In this note, we will tell you all the details that you should take into account prior to its launch, so that you do not miss anything about this great adventure through time.

What time does episode 5 of ‘Loki’, season 2, premiere?

The fifth episode of the new seriesMarvelwhich bringsTom Hiddlestonback as the evil brother ofthor,will premiere on Thursday, November 2, 2023. This new chapter will be launched at 8:00 pm in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below, we will leave you a list with the respective premiere times:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Spain:2.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch ‘Loki’ season 2 ONLINE?

The second season of‘Loki’series created byMichael Waldronwho is also the screenwriter, can be seen exclusively through the platformDisney+where you can also enjoy all the movies and series belonging to theMarvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In this streaming service you can also find the six complete episodes belonging to the first season of the fiction.

How to watch ‘Loki’, season 2, ONLINE and FREE?

On the other hand, if you want to see the new season of‘Loki’ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others, which will broadcast the chapters some time after their official premiere. However, as these are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

What is ‘Loki’ season 2 about?

“Loki season 2 picks up after the shocking finale of the first season, as Loki finds himself embroiled in a battle over the fate of the Time Variation Agency. Along with Mobius, Huntress B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki will navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth about free will and a glorious purpose,” says the official synopsis of the second season of ‘Loki’.

Victor Timely was disintegrated while trying to fix the loom. Photo: Disney+

What is the cast of ‘Loki’, season 2?

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E

Owen Wilson as Mobius

Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90

Jonathan Mayors as Victor Timely

Ke Huy Quan as OB.

