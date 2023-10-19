Season 2 of ‘Loki’ has its followers more than delighted with each new chapter, so they are eagerly awaiting the premieres. In the previous episode, we saw the long-awaited meeting between Thor’s brother and Sylvie, whom he intended to ask for help to solve the chaos caused by the AVT. However, she reminded him that he had warned her of all this and he was always right, so she turned around and abandoned Tom Hiddleston’s character again.

How will the story of this new installment of the Marvel series continue? In this note, we leave you our complete guide with the details so you don’t miss chapter three of the second season of ‘Loki’.

When does ‘Loki’ episode 3, season 2 premiere?

The second season of ‘Loki’ will premiere its episode 3 on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Tom Hiddleston returned as Thor’s brother in this new installment of the series Marvel, in which we see how he will try to solve the chaos caused in the timeline. In this chapter, while Loki and Mobius will go in search of Renslayer, ‘OB’ will continue trying to prevent everyone’s death.

What time to watch episode 3 of ‘Loki’, season 2?

Episode three of season 2 of ‘Loki’ will be available from 8.00 pm in Peru, on the indicated date. However, this series is watched by many in different countries, so, if you are not in Peruvian territory, below we leave you a list with the respective times to watch the fiction:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Loki and Sylvie met again in chapter 2 of the series. Photo: Disney

Where to watch ‘Loki’ season 2 ONLINE?

‘Loki’Marvel series starring Tom Hiddlestonis presenting its second season online and exclusively on Disney Plus, here you can also see all the UCM films. In this streaming service, you will find the previous chapters of the fiction, as well as the first installment, which premiered in 2021.

