The second season of ‘Loki’ will present more than one emotion with this new installment, which hopes to be the salvation of the Marvel universe. In its first chapter, the series starring Tom Hiddleston was a success, so fans of Thor’s brother are eager to see a new episode and know what else will happen in the plot. Now, all the theories of time travel, which were had after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, have been destroyed and Loki, Sylvie and Mobius must restore order in the TVA.

In this note, we leave you all the information you need to know so as not to miss the second chapter of season 2 of ‘Loki’ and where you can watch it ONLINE.

What time does episode 2 of ‘Loki’, season 2, come out?

The second episode of season 2 of‘Loki’It can be seen from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) on Thursday, October 12, 2023. If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective schedules so that you do not miss this new episode of the series.Marvel:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

How to watch the second season of ‘Loki’ ONLINE?

season 2 of‘Loki’a Marvel series that released its first installment in 2021, is ONLINE and exclusively on the platform.Disney Plus, in which all the MCU films are also available. Likewise, in this streaming service, you will be able to see all the previous chapters of the fiction starringTom Hiddleston.

Who are the main characters of ‘Loki’ season 2?

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E

Owen Wilson as Mobius

Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90

Jonathan Mayors as Victor Timely

Ke Huy Quan as OB.

