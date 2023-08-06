According to a new report, the Loki Season 2 budget – Disney Plus TV series – would be higher than that of various films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Forbes, Disney has revealed that it has spent 143 million dollars for Loki season 2 budget. That puts it above several MCU films like Doctor Strange, Thor: The Dark World, and Guardians of the Galaxy, but it also has a marginally smaller budget than their latest series, Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion was recently reported to have a budget of $212 million, which is a significant amount for a streaming series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Forbes, Disney wants to try to get a great success with Loki Season 2 after the Marvel division suffered various commercial failures.