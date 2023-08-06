According to a new report, the Loki Season 2 budget – Disney Plus TV series – would be higher than that of various films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
According to Forbes, Disney has revealed that it has spent 143 million dollars for Loki season 2 budget. That puts it above several MCU films like Doctor Strange, Thor: The Dark World, and Guardians of the Galaxy, but it also has a marginally smaller budget than their latest series, Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion was recently reported to have a budget of $212 million, which is a significant amount for a streaming series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
According to Forbes, Disney wants to try to get a great success with Loki Season 2 after the Marvel division suffered various commercial failures.
Loki, is the success of the second season guaranteed?
The development of the second season of Loki it started in November 2020 according to Forbes, just before the end of filming on the first series. When the first series debuted in June 2021, then-Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek said it was “the most-watched premiere on Disney+ during its opening week.”
According to industry analysts Samba TV, the first episode of Loki was viewed by 2.5 million households in its first five days, garnering viewership higher than all other streaming Marvel shows – a record that still stands today.
Disney+ hasn’t turned a profit since it went live in 2019 and posted an operating loss of $659 million in the first quarter of 2023 alone. Disney has assured investors that the platform will be profitable by the end of fiscal 2024 ( i.e. March 2025) and time will tell whether Loki season 2’s blockbuster budget will help or hinder.
Fans got to see the qualities of Loki season 2 with the recent trailer.
