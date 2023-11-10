‘Loki’ season 2 CHAPTER 6 FINAL on Disney Plus: what time does it come out and how to watch it?

‘Loki’ season 2 episode 6 will represent the end of one of the productions most loved by critics, the culmination of one of the most important and interesting stories in the world. Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we well know, the second installment of this MUC character has been developed on the Disney Plus streaming platform since last October.

After the events of the first season and with the Cataclysm of the Sacred Line plus the fragmentation of the multiverse, expectations increased for. The second installment, which will come to an end this November 9 with the character of Tom Hiddlestonconsists of six chapters and, as we can remember, as the episodes passed, Rafael Casal joined as one of the new figures of ‘Loki’ season 2.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Loki’ season 2, episode 6, PREMIERE: what time does it come out and where to watch ONLINE?

What time does chapter 6, the finale of ‘Loki’, come out?

He final chapter of ‘Loki’ will follow the same dynamic that has been handled with the other episodes, that is why the producers of this series announced the schedules so that fans of this character Marvel Don’t miss the end of the story of its latest installment for anything. For people who find themselves In Peru, you can see the plot of Thor’s evil brother from 9:00 p.m. And, if you are in another geographic part, here we leave you the schedules.

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day)

Chile: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: What time does episode 6 of ‘Loki’, season 2, come out?

How to watch the final chapter of ‘Loki’ on Disney Plus?

While it is true that there have been productions that can be transmitted on different platforms; As it is purely Disney content, it can only be viewed through its streaming platform. Disney Plus. That means that You will only be able to watch ‘Loki’ by accessing a subscription to the Mickey platform.

#Loki #season #CHAPTER #FINAL #Disney #time #watch