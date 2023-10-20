Season 2 of ‘Loki’ has more than one hooked on its plot. In this new installment of the series starring Tom Hiddleston, we see how Thor’s brother, Mobius and Sylvie will try to solve the failure caused in the temporal loom. Furthermore, in chapter 3, it was revealed that Kang is the only one who can solve the TVA chaos and, to do so, the main characters had to travel to the past to talk to him and explain that he must save the multiverse.

How will the story of ‘Loki’ continue in its second season? To find out, you should not miss any chapter of the Marvel series, so, in this note, we leave you all the details about when the third episode comes out.

When does ‘Loki’ episode 4, season 2, premiere?

Episode 4 of season 2 of ‘Loki’ will be released on Thursday, October 26, 2023, the day we are accustomed to for each premiere. In chapter 3, we saw that Miss Minutes convinced Ravonna to deliver a special package to young Kang, in order for him to become ‘He Who Remains’ and restore the temporary loom. However, Renslayer discovered her true intentions and was about to kill her former boss, but Sylvie saved him and sent her to the citadel at the end of time.

Schedules to watch chapter 4 of ‘Loki’, season 2

The second season of ‘Loki’ launches each new chapter at 8.00 pm (Peruvian time) on Thursdays. However, as we know that this Marvel series is very popular in other Latin American countries and in Spain, below, we leave you a list with the respective premiere times in them so that you do not miss episode 4:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch ‘Loki’ season 2 ONLINE?

Like all the chapters of the first part, which premiered in 2021, season 2 of ‘Loki’ It can be seen ONLINE and exclusively through Disney Plus. This streaming platform is the only official one to broadcast the Marvel series with Tom Hiddleston and, also, it has all the MCU movies. However, if what you want is to watch fiction for FREE, perhaps you could find it on pages like Cuevana or Tokyvideo, but since they are websites that disseminate audiovisual content illegally, entering them is at your own risk.

