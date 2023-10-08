The series ‘Loki’ returned in style with the premiere of its second season, which will bring more time travel and new adventures for Tom Hiddleston’s character. In this new installment, Thor’s brother must face the variants of Kang, who in the first part was known as ‘He who remains’ and seeks to have control of the multiverse to become invincible.

Next, we will leave you all the details about the new series of Marvelstarring Tom Hiddleston, and when the second chapter will be released.

When does ‘Loki’ episode 2, season 2 premiere?

Chapter 2 of the second season of ‘Loki’ will be released on Thursday October 12, 2023. In this new episode of the series, with Tom Hiddlestonwe will see the protagonist continue fighting not to disappear and solve the chaos that has arisen in the TVA and, therefore, in the timeline, as well as the return of Sylvie, one of the most powerful variants of Loki.

What time does episode 2 of ‘Loki’, season 2, come out?

season 2 of ‘Loki’ It will release its chapter 2 from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) on the aforementioned date. If you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you a list with the respective schedules so that you do not miss episode 2 of the series. Marvel:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

‘Loki 2’ brings back Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s brother. Photo: Disney

Where to watch ‘Loki’, season 2 ONLINE?

The second installment of ‘Loki’a Marvel series that premiered its first season in 2021, is available ONLINE and exclusively on the service Disney Plus, which also includes all the MCU films. On this streaming platform, you will also be able to see all the previous chapters of the fiction starring Tom Hiddleston.

