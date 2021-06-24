Loki, of which we present the review of the third episode, is the brand new TV series Disney + dedicated to the God of deception, composed of 6 episodes which are published on the streaming platform every Wednesday. The series sees Tom Hiddleston return to play the role of Loki, flanked by Owen Wilson (Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) and many other characters. From this week it is possible to enjoy the third episode of the series, to continue following the events of the prince of Asgard in this adventure outside the box.

Warning! This review contains information on the first two installments of Loki.

Towards the Apocalypse

In the first two episodes of Loki we found ourselves facing a very particular story: the God of deception was intercepted and taken into custody, since interfered with the Sacred Timeline, and must answer for it TVA (Time Variance Authority). The latter wants delete it from existence to put back in its place the branching in time he created. The Loki protagonist of the TV series is the one we met in The Avengers, responsible for the Battle of New York in 2012.

It is, therefore, a Loki who has not yet faced the path of “redemption” that will lead him to suffer for the loss of mother and father, a take sides alongside his brother Thor in the war unleashed by Hela during Ragnarok and, in Avengers: Endgame, to sacrifice to prevent Thanos from taking possession of the Tesseract, being killed in a inglorious way. Returning to the events of the series, this version of Loki – due to a mistake made by the Avengers in an attempt to collect the gems of infinity – managed to escape with the Tesseract, creating a branching of the timeline and affecting the balance of the Multiverse. . It has therefore turned into one Variant and, as such, it is dangerous to the order of the Holy Timeline.

Intercepted by TVA agents, Loki was faced with a choice: collaborate to hunt another extremely problematic Variant of himself or be deleted from existence. During the second episode, the God of deception was able to guess the hiding place of the “Variant Loki”, inside a apocalyptic event occurred in 2050, where agents could not trace him. The Apocalypses, both occurred in the past and arriving in the future, are historical moments close to a forced reset, in which living beings are wiped out by natural disasters, cataclysms or wars. A perfect hiding place, therefore, to perform actions that would lead to a branching of the timeline, identified by the TVA, but in this case hidden from the incoming Apocalypse.

In the last seconds of episode 2, Loki finds himself in front of the variant of himself that he should be hunting, and decides to follow her through a portal she opened towards the headquarters of the TVA. It is a woman, therefore one female version of Loki. This should not come as a surprise, since the Variants of the same person can be very different from each other, both in physical appearance and in skills, although they keep some points in common. Here the marriage between the two versions of Loki seems complex: the meeting points are few, as emerges during the third episode.

The God of deception chases his variant first to the headquarters of the TVA and then, following the clumsy use of the TemPad, up Lamentis, a moon that is about to be destroyed due to a collision with a planet. Trapped in an apocalyptic event without knowing how to get out of it, since the TemPad needs a lot of energy to get back to work and transport them to another place, the two Lokis look for a solution and, in the meantime, bring out their characteristics, goals. mutual and part of their history.

The other Loki

Sylvie is the name that this Loki Variant has chosen for itself. Although the reasons why the woman has decided to change her identity are not yet explained, the detail clashes with the character of the God of deception: giving up on oneself it is a step that our Loki, proud of what he is and eager to dominate everything, could never accomplish.

The differences don’t stop there. We are well aware of the power of the Prince of Asgard – creating illusions and changing one’s appearance – but it seems that Sylvie does not share it at all. His skill lies in handling mental, which manifests itself through physical contact and interference in the mind of others. The verb used in the episode to describe this power is “enchant“. Furthermore, Lady Loki puts her mission above all else, even above herself, while the God of deception known to us bluntly claims to be a hedonist.

The female version of Loki is not new. In 2008, a cycle of comic stories, by J. Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel, which tells of the disappearance of the people of Asgard following the Ragnarok. In these events, the Asgardian Gods were reborn within human bodies. Loki took possession of a body with feminine features, initially intended for Lady Sif (played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Jaimie Alexander), becoming the mistress of deceptions and conspiring against the Avengers and Thor himself. This character was still Loki, albeit with different appearances, since he maintained his behaviors and attitudes.

The Sylvie presented from the TV series on Disney + he is, on the other hand, a separate person, with different skills and another character. During the third episode the scarcity of points in common with our Loki emerges. Wrapped up in apurplish atmosphere reminiscent of an outdoor disco, the two characters collide but do not meet. The episode has a slower pace than the previous one, and it looks like a transition episode between two plot segments. Some dialogues appear forced for the purposes of the story, and positioned ad hoc only to allow viewers to know some characteristics of Sylvie.

The episode ends in the middle of events and, waiting for the next one, we can only do a few speculation. How will the relationship between Sylvie and Loki evolve? Is Lady Loki really a variant out of control of the TVA? And what is TVA itself hiding behind the facade? Here you can find our review of the first two episodes of the series.