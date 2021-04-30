Loki is a few weeks away from being released. The show starring Tom Hiddleston will be part of the Disney Plus catalog after the success of WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The show will expand the adventures of the antihero and will begin after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame, where Loki manages to steal the tesseract and flees to another timeline, thus avoiding his death at the hands of Thanos.

What will Loki be about?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency of Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki – release date

The new Marvel Studios series will be released on June 11, 2021 through Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.

Loki – trailer

The show’s logo has clues to Loki happenings, according to Tom Hiddleston

In an interview for the magazine Empire, Hiddleston spoke about the logo of the series and indicated that there is a hidden clue in the four letters that make up the name of the protagonist.

“I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it premieres, but think about the logo, which seems to be updated and restored. I think the shape-shifting logo could give you an idea of ​​the Loki series, it’s about identity and about the many personalities that he can have, the versions that we could see, “said the actor.

Loki. Photo: Marvel Studios