After the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, many users of the virtual platform eagerly await the arrival of Loki. The delivery will expand the adventures of the ‘God of lies’ by the actor Tom Hiddleston.

To maintain the expectations of the fans, ‘The house of the mouse’ shared (via Comic Book) new images with unpublished scenes that will be seen in the long-awaited program.

Some of the photographs show part of the members of the Time Variance Authority, an organization led by Mobius M. Mobius (Owen wilson).

New image of Loki. Photo: Disney Plus

New characters in the ‘God of lies’ show. Photo: Disney Plus

This group will be in charge of the villain reliving the mistakes of his past and, in this way, he can fix the different timelines that were affected.

Loki will be played again by Tom Hiddleston. Photo: Disney Plus

Unpublished scene in Loki. Photo: Disney Plus

Loki will premiere on Disney Plus on June 11, 2021 . The series will have a total of six episodes directed by Kate Herron and with the main script by Michael Waldron.

What will Loki, Disney Plus series be about?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency, who recruits him to be one of his agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently, and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.

The series will reveal the events after Avengers: endgame, in which Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then flees in the presence of the Avengers.