Loki will be the third series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be available exclusively on Disney Plus. The show, starring Tom Hiddleston, will show what happened to Thor’s brother after escaping in Avengers: endgame.

A few hours after the premiere of the fiction, Marvel Studios shared a new trailer in which it is shown Where did the iconic Marvel villain flee to after using the Tesseract .

In the images it can be seen that after using the space gem, Loki appears in a desert and immediately an agent of the Time Authority knocks him out and captures him.

Thus, the character is presented to the agency and is told that he will help the TVA to restore the timelines affected by the infinity gems.

Loki – release date and time

The new Marvel Studios series will premiere on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 through Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.