Loki is the third series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to be available on Disney Plus. The production, starring Tom Hiddleston, will show what Thor’s brother will go through after escaping in Avengers: endgame.

To expand the details of the new delivery, Marvel Studios shared a new trailer in which more details about the new adventures that the iconic Marvel villain will go through are shown.

The second preview shows how Loki is captured by the Time Variance Authority, directed by Mobius M. Mobius (Owen wilson).

This organization will be responsible for the villain reliving the mistakes of his past and that he can fix the different timelines that were altered.

However, the protagonist looks for a way to get away with it and escape from his prison. Loki is set to premiere June 11 on Disney Plus.

Loki. Photo: Marvel Studios

Loki: Kang, the ‘Conqueror’, could appear in the Disney Plus series

At the moment, the plot features Loki (Tom Hiddleston) traveling in time and space throughout human history. Consequently, you will have to deal with the Temporal Variation Agency, as well as with Kang, the ‘Conqueror’.

Not only is the new character a time traveler, but he was also a member of the agency at the time. Therefore, his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have no better setting than Loki.