A few weeks after the premiere of Loki, the third series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) exclusive to Disney Plus, Marvel Studios revealed a new teaser for the show that shows more details about the adventures that Thor’s brother will go through.

The production, starring Tom Hiddleston , will present what will happen to the popular antihero after using the tesseract to escape in Avengers: endgame.

Loki – teaser

The preview shows how Loki is captured by the Time Variance Authority, directed by Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen wilson.

This organization will be responsible for the villain to fix the different timelines that were altered. However, Loki will find a way to get his way and escape from his prison.

Loki – release date

Loki It is scheduled to premiere on June 11 on Disney Plus. It will be the third series of the UCM exclusive to the platform and will be part of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios.

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed by Kevin Feige.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.