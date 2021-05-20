Following the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, thousands of streaming service users eagerly await the premiere of Loki, series that will expand the adventures of the ‘God of lies’, played by Tom Hiddleston.

To keep up with fans’ expectations, Marvel Studios released two videos featuring the first minutes of Loki episode 1.

The videos show how Loki will work for Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. Mobius is the director of the Temporal Variation Authority, an organization in charge of preserving that the timelines have no problems.

In addition, we can see Miss Minutes, or Miss Minutes, the agency’s mascot. This character was present in the official poster of the show, and will be the one who guides the antihero to become a temporary agent.

Loki – release date

The new Marvel Studios series will premiere on June 11, 2021 via Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.