Loki is one of the most anticipated series on Disney Plus. The fiction will expand the story of the ‘God of lies’ that is played by Tom Hiddleston.

Although there is little information about the program, the protagonist commented to the media Empire that the show’s logo could be related to its main plot.

In an interview for the magazine Empire, Hiddleston spoke about the logo of the series and indicated that there is a hidden clue in the four letters that make up the name of the protagonist.

“I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it premieres, but think about the logo, which seems to be updated and restored. I think the shape-shifting logo could give you an idea of ​​the Loki series, it’s about the identity and the many personalities that he can have, the versions that we could see, “said the actor.

What will we see in Loki, the series?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency, who recruits him to be one of his agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently, and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.

The series will reveal the events after Avengers: endgame, in which Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then flees in the presence of the Avengers. His whereabouts in the film are unknown, something we will find out in the series.