Which superheroes would drive which supercars? We asked ourselves that question a few years ago, resulting in some crazy answers. It was to be expected that Superman would prefer a Bugatti Chiron. The Hulk’s choice was slightly more surprising… Meanwhile, the Marvel empire has a lot of superhero films richer, even the antipathetic Loki has had its own series on streaming service Disney+ since June 9, 2021. The stepbrother of thunder god Thor even recently got his own car…

Well, own car. It is actually an edition of the plug-in hybrid Jeep Renegade 4xe, named after Loki, intended only for the Italian market. The direct result of the collaboration between off-road specialist Jeep and superhero breeder Marvel. Don’t expect any special powers, the Jeep Renegade Impulse only sticks to a few Loki stickers. A tried and tested marketing way to bring new attention to models that are in danger of being forgotten. It’s just a shame that the link with the Loki character, beautifully played by Tom Hiddleston, is so far to seek.