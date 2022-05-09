Tom Hiddleston stated that the Loki’s bisexuality it was a small but important step in the right direction. According to the actor, however, there is still a lot to do.

Recall that the character was part of the MCU for a decade before claiming to be bisexual. It all happened in third episode of the series Loki from Disney +.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki

Speaking with the Guardian, Hiddleston spoke about the transition from movies to TV, saying that introducing Loki’s bisexuality was an opportunity to explore new elements of the character without changing his identity. “We all wanted to maintain the integrity of the character. I wanted to make sure we didn’t miss the parts that people loved, while still offering something new.”

“I also hope the coming out of Loki how bisexual it was meaningful to people who noticed it. It was a small step, and there is still a lot to do. But it was certainly important to all of us. ”

After the revelation of Loki’s bisexuality last June, the director Kate Herron he said it was a small but important step. “From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to recognize that Loki was bisexual. It is a part of his identity and also of who I am. I know this is a small step but I am happy, and I am happy that he is now in the canon of the MCU. ”

