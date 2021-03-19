After the premiere of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus, many users of the virtual platform are looking forward to the arrival of Loki. The installment will expand the adventures of the ‘God of lies’ by actor Tom Hiddleston.

As a reminder, the streaming service of ‘The house of the mouse’ shared a photograph of the powerful villain, who appears with his arms hidden. Also, you can see a huge golden clock in the background.

Loki. Photo: Marvel Studios

The object in question could refer to the time travel that will be present throughout the series. However, he would also refer to the fact that there are just a few days left for the show to arrive online.

As you know, Loki will premiere in Disney Plus on June 11, 2021 . At the moment, it is unknown how many chapters the program will have and what the duration of each of these will be.

What will Loki, Disney Plus series be about?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency, who recruits him to be one of his agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently, and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.

The series will reveal the events after Avengers: endgame, in which Loki manages to steal the Tesseract and then flees in the presence of the Avengers.