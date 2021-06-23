Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is the new MCU series exclusive to Disney Plus. The show premiered its third episode on June 23, which revealed some details about the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA).

This occurs the moment Lady Loki she is transported with her double to the planet Lamentis-1, in the year 2077. After discussing and looking for some way to recharge the batteries of the tempad, the villain reveals to Thor’s brother a detail about the TVA.

“That young TVA soldier, her mind was confused. I had to draw a memory from hundreds of years ago, before she fought for them, ”the woman explains. “They told me that those who work for the TVA were created by the Guardians,” Loki responds surprised. “ That’s ridiculous. They are all variants, like us Lady Loki ends.

This revelation suggests that Mobius he tricked Loki in the previous chapter, by telling him that all the workers of the Temporal Variation Authority are beings created by the three cosmic beings. The other option is that Mobius does not know that it is a variant and believes that he did not have a life in the past.

Loki – synopsis

On this occasion, Loki is a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans are threatened by the Agency of Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be led by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.