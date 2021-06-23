After the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame, many viewers eagerly awaited the arrival of Loki, a series that explains what happened to the villain and what his malicious plans will be.

Given the expectations raised in the first two episodes, we mention all the details of the launch of the third chapter of the program and how it can be seen online.

When and what time will Loki Chapter 3 be released?

Loki episode 3 will premiere this Wednesday, June 23, 2021 via streaming. Also, the program will have a total of six chapters.

These are the times in Peru, Mexico and the rest of Latin American countries:

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Where to watch Loki, episode 3?

Chapter 3 of the series starring Tom Hiddleston, LokiIt can be seen on the Disney Plus online platform from this Wednesday, June 23.

Loki, Chapter 3 – Sneak Peek

What characters will be part of Loki, the series?

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.

What will we see in Loki?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency of Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.