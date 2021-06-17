Loki is the third Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus, and tells what happened to the ‘God of lies’ after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As recalled, he escaped certain death and altered the timeline in the MCU to the surprise of all fans.

In the second episode of the show, we saw the protagonist acting as a TVA (Temporary Variation Authority) agent to stop a variant of his named Lady Loki. What few noticed was an easter egg that takes us back to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

As we saw, Loki discovered that post-apocalyptic events in human history served as hiding places for variants. He also understood that his counterpart used TVA reset charges to alter the timeline and create various branches in various different periods.

In his search for answers, the protagonist became aware of multiple affected years and places, including Vormir. This planet, where the Soul Stone was guarded, was the scene where Gamora and Black Widow lost their lives.

Photo: Marvel Studios

At the moment, we do not know what will happen on that planet, but everything seems to indicate that Loki could visit the place in one of his many time travels. Now we have to wait what will happen several centuries later in the same scenario.

How to watch the Loki series online?

Loki is a Disney Plus exclusive series, which disabled the one-week trial option. The cost per subscription is S / 25.90.