Loki premiered its second episode on Disney Plus. After the good reception of the first installment of the series, the subscribers of the streaming platform received chapter 2 with great expectations.

The second episode served to introduce the antagonist and show how Loki is of great help to the Temporal Variation Authority, the agency created by the mysterious Time Keepers, which controls the various timelines created by mistake.

Spoiler Warning

Variant attack

The chapter, titled The Variant, begins with a group of agents of the TVA in a fair in Wisconsin of 1985. The group looks for the double of Loki, who is in that place, but they are ambushed. However, this time the villain does not kill the entire group, since he takes an agent hostage .

The Variant takes a TVA agent hostage. Photo: Marvel Studios

Loki joins TVA

After what Mobius He presents a TVA jacket to Loki, goes with him and a group of agents to the scene of the crime. It is at that moment that Thor’s brother tries to deceive his new companions for the first time, but his ruse is discovered by Mobius.

Loki arrives at the crime scene. Photo: Marvel Studios

Loki discovers how the Variant goes unnoticed

After reviewing TVA files, Loki realizes that the agents cannot locate his double because he hides himself in every catastrophe that occurs in different times of humanity. In these timelines nothing can be altered, despite someone trying, for this reason a new timeline is not created , something that the TVA does not detect and helps the Variant to hide from its pursuers.

Loki demonstrates his theory to Mobius at Pompeii. Photo: Marvel Studios

Loki meets his double

After proving that the Variant is hiding somewhere in time where a catastrophe will occur, Mobius and Loki deduce that the enemy is in hiding in the year 2050. Thus, both characters and a group of TVA agents head towards it. future to find your enemy.

After entering a supermarket, Thor’s brother meets Lady Loki, the variant who is causing trouble for the TVA. They both dialogue and after the villain activates a trap that causes different timelines to be created, she escapes through a portal, which Loki enters to the surprise of Mobius.

Loki escapes with Lady Loki. Photo: Marvel Studios