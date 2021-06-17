Loki has presented two chapters and already has a new character that has been generating questions among fans.

With the arrival of a new installment, Marvel followers have seen that The ‘God of Deception’ has finally decided to collaborate with the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA), whose mission is to catch a variant of hers that has been destroying the sacred timeline.

The appearance of a mysterious woman in the premiere episode has left more than one question.

Spoiler Warning

Is it Lady Loki or Enchantress?

If you are one of those who has already seen Loki chapter 2, you will know that in its final part a mysterious woman appeared, who wears a suit very similar to the one worn by Thor’s brother.

After the appearance of this variant of Loki, one of the theories that Marvel followers have been handling is that, Beyond being Lady Loki, it would actually be Enchantress, a magical character also related to the ‘God of mischief’.

This idea was born with what was read in the credits in Spanish of Loki, where the variant is identified as Sylvie, a name that relates it to Sylvie Lushton, Enchantress’s civil identity and who first appeared in Dark reign: young Avengers # 1 as a creation of Loki. Sophia Di Martino is the interpreter who has this role in the series.

Is Enchantress part of Loki? Photo: Disney +

Did a new mistake in a Marvel series expose a character?

This is not the first time that a production error has exposed a character from the Marvel series for Disney Plus. During the premiere of WandaVision, the dubbing actor Rodri Martín revealed on Twitter that Quicksilver was going to be part of the fiction, indicating that he was going to give voice to Evan Peters for Spain again.