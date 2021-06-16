Loki is the new protagonist of the brand new series available in streaming on the subscription service of Disney +, with an adventure that is enjoying great success among the public. In the past few hours, however, the god of deception (Loki) it was protagonist of a beautiful murals on the streets of Milan, made by the Italian (stencil artist) or street-artist Lucamaleonte.

The artist represented the face of Loki emphasizing the duality of the character, which fans of the universe MCU they will know very well by now. In fact, Loki is a thorn in the side of our heroes but at the same time a sort of very determined anti-hero.

The half-breed is a strongly ambivalent character, often deeply divided between brotherly love for Thor and thehate for the family that the brother himself represents. Obviously, among the characteristics that most distinguish him we cannot overlook a very strong passion for the power of the young prince, sometimes unhealthy.

The series of Loki to which the murals however, it tells the story of the god of deception in a completely new and fascinating context, that of the post Avengers End Game events. Obviously we don’t want to create potential spoilers for both the film and the series, but suffice it to say that Loki will have to sharpen his wits and magical skills to be able to escape from a situation that could delete it forever.

However, if you are interested in a few more details and without excessive spoilers we recommend the review on our site for i two fantastic first courses episodes of the series. Two points that allowed us to appreciate even more the acting skills of Tom Hiddleston and his Loki, as well as obviously all the cast of this series with such a brilliant opening.

Returning to the mural that portrays the face of the protagonist of the series on Disney +, it seems to have requested days of hard work for the promising Italian artist, Lucamaleonte. A brilliant stencil artist who has already worked on many works over the years around Italy. We leave you the video of his works on the cover of this article.