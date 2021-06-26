Following the premiere of chapter 3 of Loki on Disney +, fans have been able to learn more about the passage of the ‘God of deception’ by The Authority of Temporal Variation (AVT).

With the scenes seen, which include more interaction with Sylvie, a new theory about Loki has emerged on social media. Fans have begun to debate the location of the AVT, which would be related to the quantum realm seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The connection between Ant-Man and Loki

The theory proposes that the AVT would be within the quantum realm, that place where time and space are not what they seem. In Loki, Mobius (Owen Wilson) tells the ‘God of Mischief’ that “Time passes differently here. You will understand “.

Since the AVT and the Quantum Realm share the same temporal characteristics, viewers believe they could have the same place of origin – in this case, the remote city seen in Ant-Man 2.

Ant-Man and the Wasp featured a remote city within the Quantum Realm. Photo: Marvel

But this idea does not end here. With the Quantum Kingdom once again present in the MCU, fans speak once again about who will be the great villain of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: Kang, the conqueror within the Disney + series.

Being a time traveler, the enemy of the Avengers has ties to the AVT, as seen in the comics. In Loki, Marvel has already dropped several Easter eggs on him that can anticipate his confirmed arrival for Ant-Man 3.