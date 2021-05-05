Loki, the series starring Tom Hiddleston, is the third long-form fiction that Marvel Studios has prepared for Disney Plus. For their part, fans couldn’t be more excited for the return of the ‘God of Lies’.

As it is remembered, the character was killed at the hands of Thanos, but managed to escape his fate thanks to the time travel seen in Avengers: Endgame. Now, he will get a second chance at the MCU.

Marvel Studios’ decision moved fans of the film franchise, since Loki was one of the most charismatic characters despite being a villain. To their joy, they won’t have to wait until June 11.

According to the study, the program brought its premiere date forward to June 9 through the streaming platform.

What is the Loki series about?

Loki will be a time and space traveler throughout human history, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed by Kevin Feige.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.