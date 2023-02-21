Kang the Conqueror, one of the most complex villains in the universe of Marvelappeared at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, he debuted in the first season of Loki in 2021, as a variant -Kang, the one who remains. Because of this, the community wonders if we will have it soon, and it was confirmed that we will see it in at least three episodes of Loky 2.

Jonathan Majors is the one who played Kang in both projects in the Marvel universe. And it has already been revealed that we will see him again in the second season of Loki. Towards the end of the movie ant man the new story that awaits the anti-hero of Asgard was introduced.

Which Kang variant will we see?

And it is that Loki will have to face a new variant of Kang: Víctor Timely, who is an industrialist Towards the end of the film he shows a device that could be related to time travel.

This was taken as a strong hint about the upcoming roles the villain might have. And it seems so will have much more presence in the upcoming projects of Marvel Studios.

Initially, Kang will appear in at least three episodes of the second season of Loki.

Source: Marvel Studios

However, the question of what kind of Kang variant is going to face Loki is something else entirely. Most fans think we’ll definitely be seeing Victor Timely, mostly because of what’s inferred from the time travel-referencing narrative.

Nevertheless, we could also get Mr. Gryphon —the CEO of Qeng Enterprises. Since his company had a reference in the fifth episode of the first installment of Loki. And it could even be the person who bought Stark Tower in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Although it is likely that Kang to have a bigger appearance in future Marvel movies, Although at this time, his presentation will surely provide various data to be taken into account for the following Marvel Studios films.

When does the second season of Loki come out?

The Disney series will premiere in the summer of 2023.

