That’s when Loki goes back in time to the headquarters of an altered version of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). As could be seen in the outcome, he is now directly controlled by a variant of a popular villain.

We mean Kang the Conqueror. So the brother of Thor must travel with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and old characters.

Her mission is to travel a sprawling and increasingly dangerous multiverse searching for Sylvie, her female variant.

But not only she must look for but also Judge Renslayer and Miss Minutes. In Loki 2 He must still discover what it means to have a free will.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

And of course, fulfill a glorious purpose. Loki 2 will have connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the clearest one so far is with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

If you have not seen it better, do not continue reading; otherwise, go ahead. But in one of his post-credit scenes Loki can be seen accompanied by Mobius watching a show. It is in this that another of the variants of Kang the Conqueror appears.

Loki 2 will have its premiere on Disney + on October 6, 2023. When its episodes arrive we will see how they are related to the first season and the Ant-Man movie.

Right now actor Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, is facing a lawsuit.

But his contribution to the series is already done; Currently he is in the editing stage and also adding special effects. The situation is not yet entirely clear.

Apart from Loki 2 We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

