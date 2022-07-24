The San Diego Comic-Con has released many announcements for Marvel, including the release period of Loki Season 2, coming to Disney +. The series will arrive in summer 2023, in exactly one year then.

Resuming the story after the end of the first seasonwe will find our God of Deception again Loki (Tom Hiddleston) struggling with the changes that occurred after destroying the TVA.

We just have to wait for the release of more information, as well as a specific date of the release, waiting and discovering all the announcements of the San Diego Comic-Con (related to Marvel and other brands) by clicking on this link.