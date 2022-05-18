There is air of official news around the second season of Lokiin fact, some revelations of the cast that will return to the big screen have emerged, and that we will have the pleasure of seeing again.

Most tv shows Marvel Studiosat least until now, they have been fast productions designed to individually explore the various characters and create connections between the great film productions.

But Loki, unlike all of his other MCU counterparts, aims to be something different. The credits of last year’s Loki season one finale confirmed that the space-time folding events would return in season two.

Kevin Feige has some good news for all who await the return of the God of Deceptionin addition to those we had already announced in our article.

During the presentation of the Disney Upfront 2022 on Monday, the president of Marvel Studios took the stage to announce what the MCU has in store, revealing that production of Loki’s second season will begin in the coming weeks.

Even more important is the fact that the cast of the first season will return in the second season. No details have been given on the entire cast of the second season, but knowing that the first season will be present does give us some clues anyway.

Hiddleston is undoubtedly included and will be part of it, the presence of Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku will probably also be confirmed. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Tara Strong, who voices Miss Minute, was also featured in Season 2.

Although the team returns in full in Season 2, that sadly cannot be said for the creative minds behind Loki. Michael Waldron, who recently worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, screenwriter in the first season of Loki, will not be working on the second.

In the new season coming up, the insider bracket has passed to Eric Martin. Waldron himself spoke about it on Digital Spy:

“We’ve hired a couple of great directors for this second season, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and they’re fantastic. Eric Martin has taken on the role of lead writer for Loki’s second season, so the creative team is wonderful. As Tom Hiddleston once said, there are many more things to come ”.

One of the big questions, however, is whether in the second season of Loki there will still be the presence of Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however it is confirmed that he will play an important role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.