The new hope of the UCM? ‘Loki 2’ promises time travel and epic revelations that would change the future of Marvel forever. This second part of the series starring Tom Hiddleston hopes to be as successful as the first, since it will show the long-awaited debut of Ke Huy Quan (‘Everything everywhere at the same time’) in the MCU.

On the other hand, disney recently reported that this new season of ‘Loki’ will advance its premiere, so here we will tell you what the new date is so you don’t miss the series.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Loki 2’ HERE

What is the release date of ‘Loki 2’?

The new release date for ‘Loki 2’ is he Thursday, October 5, 2023, despite the fact that, initially, it was announced that it would be a day before. This occurs because Disney Plus decided to advance the launch one day. This second season will also release new episodes once a week.

What time will ‘Loki 2’ be released?

The second season of ‘Loki’ will be available in disney from the 8.00 pm in Peru, on the date indicated above. In case you are in another country in Latin America or Spain, here we leave you a list with the respective times to watch the series with Tom Hiddleston.

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day

How many episodes will the second season of ‘Loki’ have?

As announced by Disney Plus, season 2 of ‘Loki’ It will premiere its first episode on October 5 and, like its predecessor, will maintain the format of releasing a new episode once a week. This second part of the series starring Tom Hiddleston will also have six chaptersTherefore, the last one would be released on November 9, 2023.